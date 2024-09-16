Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Adit saves Mangal from a fire accident; gets praised

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kusum planning to get Adit (Naman Shaw) and Mangal (Deepika Singh) married on their 15th wedding anniversary. Kusum has told Adit that this is his only chance for redemption and that he has to resurrect his marital life with Mangal. However, Mangal does not know anything about Adit and Saumya’s affair. But she is doubtful of Adit’s change which has come soon after his lies of going to Mumbai.

As we know, Mangal and Adit with the entire family went saree shopping for the wedding. Mangal went to the trial room to try a saree when there was a fire outage. Mangal was caught in the trial room and could not come out.

The upcoming episode will see the family worrying over the fire breakout. Kusum will urge Adit to save Mangal. Lakshmi will also run to save her sister. Ultimately, Adit will break open the door of the trial room and will save Mangal. Mangal will not be in a good stead after inhaling all the smoke. Adit will lift her in his arms and will bring her out. Adit will be praised by people assembled for his brave deed of saving his wife.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.