Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Kusum makes a plan; forces Adit and Mangal’s renewal of marital vows

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Adit (Naman Shaw) being at the crossroads, and on the verge of ending their relationship. Adit in fact, asked Mangal never to return home and to his life. However, Mangal returned to her family and house for the sake of her kids and in-laws. We saw Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) noticing the differences between her son and daughter-in-law. After talking with Adit, Kusum understood that Adit blamed Mangal for his arrest and rebuked her. She believed this was the reason for them being aloof.

The upcoming episode will see Kusum making a plan to bring together Adit and Mangal. She will come up with the thought of organizing their remarriage so that they could take the renewal of their marital vows, which will further make their relationship stronger.

She will take the help of Gayatri, Kartik and Lakshmi in order to communicate this news to her family. Kusum will come along with Gayatri, Lakshmi and Kartik to convince Adit and Mangal for the remarriage. The kids will be extremely happy with the prospect of their parents’ remarriage. However, Adit and Mangal will refuse, citing studies of kids and distraction. However, Kusum will be determined to start work on their remarriage. Finally, Adit and Mangal will be forced to agree to the decision.

What will happen now?

