Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Kusum’s emotional breakdown; beats Adit

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) continuing to fool his family by keeping his love affair with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) under wraps. However, Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) doubted Adit’s closeness with Saumya and had been watching them. We know that Adit faked his Mumbai official trip and spent the day with Saumya on her birthday. However, destiny played a game when the same plane crashed resulting in deaths. This led Mangal (Deepika Singh) and the family to reach the airport and look for Adit. Mangal was shocked to know that there were no survivors. However, Kusum got to know that Adit never booked a ticket on the flight and felt relieved. However, she was shocked to see Adit with Saumya.

The upcoming episode will see Kusum and Adit’s confrontation. Kusum will be heartbroken, and shattered totally when she will realize that her son had been putting up a fake persona of himself all through the years. Kusum will be extremely disappointed with her son Adit and will simply walk off from the place. Adit will follow her and will try to talk when Kusum will end up beating him.

