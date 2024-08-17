Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi prepares a feast for Raksha Bandhan; Kartik appreciates her culinary skills

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) working towards the wedding preparations of Manan (Khushwant Walia) and Saumya (Jia Mustafa). Saumya was forced by her parents to marry and she found this as a good opportunity to force Adit (Naman Shaw) to reveal their love for each other. Saumya gave her consent for marriage, and this angered Adit. We saw Mangal planning the Roka ceremony of Saumya and Manan. Saumya was also seen appreciating Manan in all ways possible. This made Adit jealous.

The upcoming episode will see the Raksha Bandhan special happening at Kartik’s (Sshumbham Dipta) home. Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) will cook a big feast with a lot of delicacies with Mangal’s family coming over. Gayathri will check on Lakshmi’s cooking and will appreciate her for cooking so many dishes. However, she will be angry at Lakshmi as she has not taken care of Kartik’s necessities. Gayatri will be cross at Lakshmi as Kartik after singing, will not eat oily food and will want to eat something healthy. Kartik will also come to the kitchen and will tell Lakshmi that he will order something for him. Lakshmi will stop him and will show the Broccoli Salad that she has made for him. Kartik will be impressed with Lakshmi’s efforts and will be seen praising her hard work.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.