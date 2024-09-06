Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors show produced by Panorama Entertainment will see Mangal catching Saumya's lie and will be determined to question her and know more about her intentions.

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Teej being celebrated at Adit’s (Naman Shaw) home. As we know, Shanti saw Saumya along with Adit (Naman Shaw) and was worried for Mangal. She questioned Kusum about certain things but kept Mangal away from the truth.

The upcoming episode will, for the first time, see Mangal taking the high hand when she will see Saumya dressed in her saree. Mangal will get angry to see Saumya wearing her saree for Teej. She will also have a doubt in mind and will want answers. Mangal would have met Saumya’s mother in the temple, and would have understood Saumya’s lie, about her parents leaving her. Mangal will question Saumya about it, and Saumya will raise her voice. This will result in Kusum slapping Saumya and will tell her that she can never compare herself to her daughter-in-law Mangal.

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.