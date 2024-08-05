Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Mangal suffers an accident during Sawan Puja; sustains leg injury

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the Sawan Puja being celebrated in Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) house. As we know, Ishaana has enrolled for a dance competition in which she has to participate along with her mother. Mangal who got to know about it told her daughter that she would participate with her. However, Ishaana wanted Saumya (Jia Mustafa) to dance with her.

The upcoming episode will focus on the Sawan Puja happening in Adit’s (Naman Shaw) house. Saumya would have cut the thick rope of the Saawan deliberately so that Mangal would face an accident. Mangal will be about to sit on the jhoola when she will get hurt on her leg by a bowl placed in front. She will fall over the jhoola which will break because of the rope being cut. The fixed leg of the swing would hit Mangal on her leg, thus injuring her. There will be a pool of blood and Mangal will be rushed for treatment. Later, Mangal will come for the puja in a wheel chair, after having stitches on her leg. Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) will be worried for Mangal and will ask her what happened. On checking the swing, Lakshmi will find out about the rope being cut in the middle. She will smell something fishy and will want to investigate further.

Meanwhile, Saumya will ask Ishaana to go and tell her mother that she will participate along with Saumya and she need not worry.

Will injury force Mangal to not dance with her daughter?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.