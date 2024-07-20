Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Mangal takes a big move; Adit gets his self-respect back

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Adit (Naman Shaw) living under the same roof, but with bitterness and sorrow. However, Kusum’s plan of uniting them and setting right their misunderstandings by getting them married again has come as a blessing in disguise. Adit has forcibly agreed to the remarriage.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal worrying about Adit’s image in the office after being put in jail. As we know, Adit’s anger was also the same, as his years of hard work got ruined by one incident of him getting arrested.

Mangal will decide to make amends and clear Adit’s image in office. She will follow him to the office where Soumya would have arranged for Adit’s grand welcome. The boss of Adit will fume seeing the welcome. However, Mangal will take time to talk to him. She will open up and reveal that she accidentally touched the money kept to give Pappu Yadav due to the emergency at her home of her father-in-law’s sudden hospitalization and surgery.

The boss will be impressed when Mangal will plead with the boss to side with Adit during this tough situation and support him as he has given his sweat to the company for many years.

Adit will get his lost image back in office, and Mangal will be happy.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.