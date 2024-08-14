Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Mishap stops Adit-Saumya’s wedding; Saumya gets angry

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) being forced by Saumya (Jia Mustafa) to marry him. As we know, Saumya tried to harm Mangal (Deepika Singh) in all ways possible, but when nothing worked in her favour, pressure started to mount on her, created by her parents, and Saumya thought of marrying Adit. She blackmailed Adit emotionally to marry her. Adit promised to marry her the next day.

The upcoming episode will see drama at the Hanuman Temple where Adit and Saumya will go to get married secretly. However, Mangal along with Kusum will also go to the temple, where Mangal will pray for her marital bliss. It will be a hit-and-miss moment for Mangal and Adit at the temple. Eventually, when Adit and Saumya will be about to get married, the bell right above Saumya’s head will fall down. Adit will miraculously save Saumya. The pandit will tell the couple not to marry at this hour as it is a bad sign that such things happen before a wedding. Adit who will be mentally zapped, thinking of his married life with Mangal and having kids and family, will tell Saumya to go home. Adit will decide not to marry Saumya. Saumya will get irritated and will get angry at Adit.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.