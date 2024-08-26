Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors show produced by Panorama Entertainment will see Saumya hugging Adit at his home before family members. She will also cut her wrist, putting the marriage to a halt.

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) trying his best to stop the wedding of Manan (Khushwant Walia) and Saumya (Jia Mustafa). He tried to defame Mangal (Deepika Singh) and get her arrested on the charge of theft at a jewellery shop so that the wedding could stop. However, nothing fell into place and Adit could not stop the wedding. He finally told Saumya to run away from the marriage and return after Manan goes back abroad.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya being angry at Adit’s advice and will decide to expose Adit in front of all. She will come in her full-dressed bridal attire, to Adit’s house. She will walk into the room where Adit will be present. She will hug Adit in public, before the family members. Upon hugging, Saumya will tell Adit to stop the wedding. Soon after, Saumya will faint and fall on the ground. There will be a pool of blood formed upon her falling down. Adit will also notice blood on his sherwani. The family will soon realize that Saumya has cut her wrist. Adit will be seen rushing Saumya to the hospital.

Shanti will blame Kusum and will ask her how Saumya hugged her son-in-law. Kusum will be perplexed and will have no answer.

What will happen to Saumya now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.