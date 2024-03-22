Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Adit humiliates Mangal in front of a huge gathering

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors show produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kartik (Shubham Dipta) and Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) getting caught red-handed in the shower room, where Kartik’s mother created big drama. She slapped Lakshmi for misbehaving with her son, when nothing happened between them. Amidst all this, Lakshmi has also sensed that something is happening between Adit (Naman Shaw) and Soumya (Jia Mustafa). However, Mangal rubbished her thought when Lakshmi openly told about it to Mangal.

The coming episode will deal with Adit and family going to their new house and having a big puja and function there. However, Saumya will ridicule Mangal’s arrangements and will instigate Adit against Mangal (Deepika Singh). Adit will get angry at Mangal and will end up humiliating her. Mangal will bear all the anger of Adit, while Saumya will feel good about it.

Mangal Lakshmi Ep 24 21st March Written Episode Update

Gayathri saw Lakshmi with her son Kartik in the shower area and got angry. She ended up slapping Lakshmi.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.