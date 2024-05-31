Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Kartik to elope; Mangal gets a doubt

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) having a big misunderstanding that Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) has read the letter, but is behaving as though she does not know anything. Kartik is angry at Lakshmi for being double-faced and wants to teach her a big lesson. As we know, Mangal (Deepika Singh) has made arrangements for the groom’s side in a stay home, which gets rebuked by one and all. The groom’s side does not find the accommodation and facilities to be good. This was when Nidhi dropped a hint of Kartik being forced into marrying Lakshmi by his mother. Mangal was shocked to hear this.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal confronting Gayatri and asking her whether the marriage is happening with Kartik’s consent. This doubt in Mangal’s mind will be worrisome for Gayatri. At the same time, Kartik will also decide that he will elope before the wedding rituals start. He will pack his bags and will be ready to leave.

Mangal Lakshmi Ep 94 30th May Written Episode Update

Kartik planned to make Jiya jealous by asking her to choose the mangalsutra for Lakshmi, Jiya got angry and threw the mangalsutra into burning coal. Lakshmi burnt her hand while taking the mangalsutra out.

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.