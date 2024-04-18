Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Kusum and Gayatri make a secret plan; to get Kartik married to Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) being in shock after the sudden decision taken by Jia to stop the engagement with Kartik. She broke the alliance on the day of the engagement, and Kartik cannot bear the shock. On the other hand, Mangal (Deepika Singh) could not understand the problem between the sisters Kusum and Gayatri. She tried to find out but could not get to the root of the matter.

The upcoming episode will see Kartik telling Mangal about his grief that everything in his life is lost now, and that he lost her. Kartik will be seen sobbing before Mangal. But Mangal will not be aware of Kartik being in love with Jia and of their engagement being called off.

Meanwhile, the sisters Kusum and Gayatri will meet again. Kusum will advice Gayatri to silently get Kartik and Lakshmi’s marriage done at the earliest. Kusum will also tell Gayatri to hide the fact that Kartik has been in love with Jia, from both Lakshmi and Mangal.

Mangal Lakshmi Ep 51 17th April Written Episode Update

Jia called off her engagement with Kartik. Kartik was left to himself, to nurse his broken heart.

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.