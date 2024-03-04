Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Lakshmi gets robbed

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors show produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) standing tall and stopping the alliance from going ahead for Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad). As we know, Mangal had fixed the alliance with one son of the Bharadwaj family, but the family will bring their other son who is marrying for the third time to see Lakshmi. Mangal categorically refused the alliance and sent the boy and his family home. The repercussions of that are felt by Mangal at home with Adit (Naman Shaw) getting angry at her.

The coming episode will see the family keep an Icchapurti puja. Mangal will pray for Lakshmi’s well-being and keep this puja. Mangal and her family will reach the temple, but Lakshmi will not be seen around. Lakshmi will be on the way to the temple when she will be robbed of her bracelet. Adit will get angry at Mangal again, as she will ask the family to wait till the arrival of Lakshmi.

On the other hand, Lakshmi will be seen running behind the robber, trying to get her bracelet back.

Mangal Lakshmi Ep 6 3rd March Written Episode Update

Mangal got into a problem when she ran short of ingredients when she was cooking a lavish meal for Adit’s friends.

Will Lakshmi’s jewel be found?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.