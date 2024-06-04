Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Lakshmi remains silent; Kartik feels cheated

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) finally revealing the truth about Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) being in love with Jiya. But she told this truth not to Mangal (Deepika Singh), but to Adit (Naman Shaw). Adit got angry with Lakshmi for trying to halt the marriage. He forced Lakshmi into a deal where he asked her to marry Kartik, failing which he would divorce her sister Mangal. Lakshmi was put in a merciless situation where siding with Adit would mean that she had cheated upon Kartik even after knowing his truth. And siding with Kartik would mean putting her own sister’s marital life in problem.

The upcoming drama will see Lakshmi deciding to be silent and going ahead with the wedding. Kartik will be hopeful that Lakshmi will stop the wedding. He will hope that Lakshmi would have told Mangal about his love life. However, nothing of it will happen. The wedding will proceed and Lakshmi’s silence will be hurting Kartik. Kartik will be very offended by Lakshmi’s silence and will be sure that Lakshmi is cheating on him.

Mangal Lakshmi Ep 98 3rd June Written Episode Update

Lakshmi had a conflict with her mind and heart and did not know how to react. She supporting Kartik meant that she was ruining the life of her sister.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.