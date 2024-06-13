Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Mangal provides timely help; saves Kartik’s life

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) making the mistake of giving Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) a sandwich with peanut butter. Kartik is allergic to peanut butter, and Lakshmi did not know about it. In fact, Gayathri missed out on telling this truth to Lakshmi and asked her to make sandwich out of the spread available in the fridge.

We saw how Kartik could not breathe properly and went unconscious after eating the spreadfilled sandwich. The family belittled Lakshmi for her mistake. Gayathri panicked and did not know what to do.

We saw Mangal (Deepika Singh) calling Lakshmi and hearing the loud sounds in the background of Kartik not being well. She was seen taking an auto to go to Gayathri’s place.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal arriving on time to be there to take care of the situation. Mangal will be the saviour for Kartik’s family, as she will bring the medicines on time. Kartik will be treated with the medicine and will be better soon.

Gayathri will be seen breathing a sigh of relief with Kartik getting better.

Mangal Lakshmi Ep 107 12th June Written Episode Update

Will Mangal get to know about Lakshmi’s condition after her wedding?

