Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Mangal sides Lakshmi; believes in her innocence

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi’s (Sanika Gaikwad) roka coming to a halt with Rohan and his family not coming on time. While Mangal (Deepika Singh) and others were tense, Rohan told Lakshmi over a phone call that he was no longer interested in marrying her and would not come. This broke the heart of Lakshmi. Lakshmi conveyed the news to the family. She got beaten up by Chachi but Mangal gave her the ample support.

The coming episode will open the lid on the reason why Rohan chose not to marry Lakshmi. The family will be sent a video which would have Lakshmi sharing a close moment with Nitin. As we know, Nitin misbehaved with Lakshmi and she ran from his place, and had bumped into Kartik at that point in time. However, Lakshmi has chosen not to tell her family anything about what happened at Rohan’s house.

This video will be a fake one which will show Lakshmi and Nitin dancing and enjoying the moment. All will get angry at Lakshmi, but Mangal will be seen silencing her family and feeling the need to believe in Lakshmi’s innocence. Lakshmi, will all the while, tell Mangal that the video is fake.

How will Mangal prove Lakshmi’s innocence?

