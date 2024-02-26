Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Mangal, the perfect multi-tasker

Mangal Lakshmi the new Colors show which will launch on 27 February on Colors, traces the journey and life of Mangal (Deepika Singh) and her cousin sister Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad). The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment.

The first episode will showcase the strong bond that the sisters Mangal and Lakshmi will have. The episode will also resonate with every married woman watching it, as the character of Mangal will be of a multi-tasker.

She will be shown running from pillar to post, finishing her household chores, handling her family, her kids etc. Even when her husband is flawless, Mangal will strive hard to be the perfect wife to her husband. Mangal will be a woman who would want to better herself every day and will have one goal in life, and that is to get her sister an ideal husband and choose a suitable alliance out of her personal experience. Mangal is a determined homemaker and is the epitome of a flawless woman.

