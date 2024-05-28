Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Mangal’s quest to make money; burns her hand while cooking

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) having a tense moment with Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) reacting differently to the letter incident that he opened up during the event. Kartik asked Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) to reveal the content of the letter that he wrote to her, in order to stop the wedding. However, Lakshmi revealed the content of the letter she read. Both Lakshmi and Kartik were unaware that the letter was changed by Gayatri.

We saw Mangal questioning Kartik whether he was not happy with the marriage. However, Gayatri and Kusum did not allow Kartik to reply, and came to the place to stop their conversation.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal bagging a big contract for making Satvik food for 108 brahmins. She will accept the offer so that she will get the money. Mangal will start to prepare the food, but will face a lot of problems while doing so. She will also face an accident when she will burn her hand while cooking. She will help herself with the needed medicines, and will cook the food. It will be interesting to see whether Mangal’s hard work will bear fruit and whether she will successfully deliver the food and get money for her hard work.

Mangal Lakshmi Ep 91 27th May Written Episode Update

Mangal met Kartik and asked him whether he was happy marrying Lakshmi. Kartik was about to reveal the truth when Kusum and Gayatri came and stopped their conversation.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.