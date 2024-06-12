Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Saumya desperate to become the tuition teacher; plans against Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) and Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) beginning a new relationship, that of friendship after their wedding. We saw Kartik understanding Lakshmi’s dilemma when it came to stopping the marriage and breaking Mangal’s heart. However, Gayathri seemed insecure and saw her son going away from her after his marriage.

At Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) house, Mangal was at the receiving end with Adit (Naman Shaw) scolding her for ruining her daughter’s project. Also, Adit fought with Mangal over her incapability of tutoring her kid in studies. He demanded that Mangal look for a tuition teacher. At this juncture, we saw Saumya (Jiya Mustafa) stepping in, and telling Adit that she would come to tutor Ishaana at home. Saumya and Adit saw this as a good opportunity to spend time together.

The upcoming episode will, however, see Saumya’s spirits being dampened as Mangal will deploy a teacher for Ishaana. But on the tuition day, Saumya will enter Adit’s house and will be ready to teach. Adit will tell Saumya that Mangal has kept a teacher already. However, the teacher will not turn up, courtesy of a gameplan of Saumya.

Saumya would have been desperate to become the tuition teacher, as she could be a regular visitor to Adit’s house.

Mangal Lakshmi Ep 106 11th June Written Episode Update

Adit got angry at Mangal when he got to know that she had fixed Ishaana’s class teacher as her tuition teacher. Adit was angry as Saumya lost the opportunity to visit his home often.

Will Mangal know about it?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.