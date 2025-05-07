Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit blames Mangal for the error; Mangal proves her innocence

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) presentation getting ruined as the pendrive used for the presentation showed pictures from the honeymoon of Adit (Naman Shaw) and Saumya (Jia Mustafa). As we know, Adit prepared the presentation and all was set for the big meeting. However, Saumya, who was livid with Adit working under Mangal, wanted to destroy the image of Mangal at work and also get Adit ousted from his job. Saumya planned the pendrive swa,p which resulted in the major drama happening at the meeting.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal devastated at the mistake and hit to the reputation of their company. Mangal will wonder what went wrong and will justify herself before Kapil. Kapil will blame it on Adit and will tell Mangal that she is not the one to have made the mistake.

Adit will be equally worried about his job being at stake. He will believe that it was Mangal’s plan to ruin his image at work. Adit will yell at Mangal for messing it up for him. Mangal will try to explain that she will not go to this extent to ruin her business reputation. Ultimately, Mangal will prove her innocence by telling Adit that the pen drive was changed, as she has the habit of putting a OM mark on all the pen drives, and the one used for the presentation does not have it.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.