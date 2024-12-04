Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit expresses his shock over Saumya’s pregnancy; needs time to accept it

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) being pregnant. Mangal (Deepika Singh) was the first to find this out and tell Adit (Naman Shaw) about it. Adit could not handle himself when he heard the news. Mangal on the other hand, was upset that her marital life was completely shattered now. Adit went to take care of Saumya at the clinic. Adit brought back Saumya to the house, which was opposed by Kusum. However, without telling Kusum the truth, Adit told her that Saumya will stay with them as she was unwell.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya having a fight wih Adit about not telling his parents the truth. Adit will tell Saumya that he himself has not overcome the shocking news yet. Saumya will further get angry when Adit will equate her pregnancy to a shock. Adit will tell Saumya that he needs bit of time to accept the truth, and that he will tell his family about the truth soon.

What will happen now?

