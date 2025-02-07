Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit gets a warm welcome at home; Kusum’s advice to Adit

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit’s (Naman Shaw) accident coming as a shocking turning point in the show. As we know, Adit was very happy about his promotion and promised his kids to move to a bigger house with a swimming pool and basketball sets being there. However, the accident broke the dreams of Adit. Mangal, as we saw, struggled to get Adit admitted to the hospital. The family was shocked to learn from the doctor that Adit had lost functionality in his legs and would not be able to walk. Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Kusum found it tough to digest the truth. Mangal worried about how to tell Adit about it.

The upcoming episode will see Adit getting to know about his leg problem and will be shocked. Mangal will handle him and will motivate him to handle the situation bravely. Mangal will later, get Adit discharged and will bring him home. Adit will miss Saumya’s presence near him, but Mangal will take care of him. At home, Adit will get a warm welcome from his family. His kids will gift him a drawing and will be happy to see him back home.

Kusum will motivate Adit by telling him that when she was not well, Mangal gave her the utmost confidence to stabilize her health. Kusum will praise Mangal’s confidence and will ask Adit to trust Mangal’s trust in getting better.

