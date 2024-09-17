Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit-Mangal’s happy dance during their Sangeet; Saumya to create drama

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kusum (Uvashi Upadhyay) giving one last chance to Adit (Naman Shaw) to redeem himself and become the good husband of Mangal (Deepika Singh). Adit wants to win back the trust of his mother, and does everything to please her. We saw Mangal getting trapped in the fire accident that took place at the saree shop. Adit risked his life and got inside on the insistence of his mother. Adit saved Mangal’s life and proved his goodness to one and all. We saw Adit taking care of an injured Mangal, which again pleased his mother.

As we know, the 15th wedding anniversary of Mangal and Adit is being celebrated. On the occasion, they are getting married again.

The upcoming episode will see Adit and Mangal’s sangeet happening in grand style. All the family members will assemble to make the event memorable. Mangal will be dressed splendidly, she will be seen in a happy mood, dancing along with Lakshmi and Adit. However, Saumya (Jia Mustafa) will also enter the venue to further create drama. Kusum hopes to keep Adit away from Saumya. But with Saumya present at the sangeet, we wonder what is in store for the audience related to the drama.

