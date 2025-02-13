Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit sends a Valentine’s gift for Saumya; Mangal gets into an awkward situation

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) feeling low and depressed owing to the robbery attack in their house, where Adit was helpless and could not do anything owing to his inability to walk. Mangal tried to calm him down but he was upset about being a liability to the family. Saumya (Jia Mustafa) added salt to the family’s wound when she exposed the fact that Mangal (Deepika Singh) had lost her catering contract too. Saumya yelled at Mangal which did not go down well before Adit. He scolded Saumya and asked her to apologize to Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya not wanting to apologize to Mangal, but having to do so to remain in the good books of Adit. Saumya will, however, be angry at Adit for scolding her in front of his family. Adit will want to bring a smile to Saumya’s face and will order a Valentine’s gift for her. A parcel with a bouquet and a chocolate box will come home, but to Saumya’s disappointment, it will be received by the kids and given to Mangal.

Adit and Mangal will be in an awkward position seeing the gift in Mangal’s hands.

