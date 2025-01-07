Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit shares a room with Mangal; Saumya gets suspicious

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Adit (Naman Shaw) going on an official trip to Sri Lanka. Adit tried to force Mangal to not come but she was determined to make the most out of this official trip. Adit was shocked when Saumya (Jia Mustafa) had to go home as she could not find her passport at the airport. While Adit and Mangal proceeded with their flight journey, Saumya was left behind as Kusum had ruined her passport.

The upcoming episode will be interesting as Adit and Mangal will not have the company of Saumya. Adit and Mangal will reach the resort and will be shocked to find out that only one room has been booked in the name of Mr and Mrs Adit Saxena. Adit and Mangal will hesitate to stay in the same room, but will do so as there will be no other room vacant.

Saumya, will in the meantime, try to spy on Adit by calling him frequently. She will call him through a video call but Adit will hesitate to take the video call as Mangal will be present in the same room. Adit will make a normal call and will speak casually to Saumya. However, Saumya will question him about Mangal and will ask him to come on a video call.

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.