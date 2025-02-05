Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit’s car explodes; Mangal rushes an injured Adit to the hospital

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) being worried about Mangal (Deepika Singh) exposing her in front of Adit (Naman Shaw). In order to end Mangal’s life, Saumya went to the extent of failing the brakes of the cab in which Mangal was to go out. However, it was a shocking development that instead of Mangal, Adit took the same cab. We saw Mangal’s cab and Adit’s cab on the same road, where the driver in Mangal’s cab told her that it seemed like the brakes of the other car failed as a result of which the driver was overspeeding.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal trying to help out Adit by asking him to come out of the cab through the window. However, even before he could do so, the cab will collide with a truck which will lead to a big explosion. However, Mangal will be relieved to see Adit being thrown out of the car. Adit will have severe head injuries with his leg, also having sustained injuries. Mangal will rush Adit to the hospital for treatment. Adit will be unconscious and Mangal will worry over his well-being. On the other hand, Saumya will be seen partying with friends as she will believe that Mangal would have met with an accident, and that means the end to her problems.

What will happen next?

