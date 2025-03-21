Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit’s timely CPR saves Mangal; Kusum goes against Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being shattered with humongous humiliation gripping her and her family. She not only faced rebuke and criticism from public but also her family, including her daughter. Mangal, however, was determined to fight back and gain proof ofr her innocence. She bravely entered the venue of the contest and even found a proof which could save her from humiliation. However, she got trapped in the overhead tank of the building in the process of escaping from the eyes of the security. We saw Mangal unable to breathe and finally, falling unconscious.

The upcoming episode will see Adit (Naman Shaw) nd family’s timely intervention to the premise. Adit will open the overhead tank and bring out Mangal. She will be unconscious and Adit will panic seeing her state. He will give her timely CPR which will give Saumya a shock. Adit’s timely recovery process will save Mangal and she will be up on her toes. Adit will hug Mangal and will bring her back home.

However, Mangal will face trouble at home, as, for the first time, Kusum will go against Mangal. She will tell her to stop her heroics in proving her innocence. She will ask her to stay at home and forget about all of it that she is trying to do. Kusum’s breakdown will be a shock for Mangal.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.