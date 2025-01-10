Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Destiny to give Mangal and Adit another chance? Will they get together again?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with destiny giving yet another chance to Adit (Naman Shaw) and Mangal (Deepika Singh) to come together in life. Their official trip to Sri Lanka marked the beginning of them coming close again. The absence of Saumya (Jia Mustafa) in Sri Lanka made their connect more possible. We saw at the party when Adit got furious at the foreigner who tried to flirt with Mangal. Adit got possessive and scolded the person who later turned out to be his boss.

The upcoming episode will see Adit and Mangal being in their room. There will be a moment when Mangal will be asked to stitch Adit’s torn part of the shirt as he sits down. Mangal will start to stitch the shirt standing at a close proximity to Adit. Adit and Mangal will be seen getting restless with them coming too close. Mangal will be seen with open hair, something that will be very different for Adit to see in her. It will be interesting to see how situations will bring them together again.

What will happen next?

