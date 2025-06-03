Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kapil and Mangal find proof against Saumya; Mangal’s showdown with Saumya

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kusum being humiliated by women who came to the temple for the Vat Savitri puja. Saumya (Jia Mustafa) played the weird mischief of giving Kusum’s name for the puja despite her being a widow. She also gave Kusum’s number for further communication. When Kusum was invited to the temple, she went there without being aware that she was going for the Vat Savitri puja. She was humiliated beyond limits, which hurt her all the more. Mangal who saved her life vowed to find out about her invitation.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal going to the premises to check the files about who gave Kusum’s name. She will find Saumya’s handwritten proof there, where she would have written Kusum’s name. Kapil will also help Mangal in finding proof against Saumya. Mangal will confront Saumya at home and will blame her for being responsible for sending Kusum on the given day to the temple. Saumya will decline the proof shown and will find her way to get out of trouble.

But will Mangal spare her now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.