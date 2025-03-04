Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kartik to propose Jiya for marriage; Lakshmi lays a doubt in Kartik’s mind

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) accusing the organizers of the Startup Sultan event of getting into the personal matter of the contestants and tarnishing their image in public without their consent. The voice of Mangal was heard loud and clear by the organizers after she walked out of the event and refused to participate further in the event. This prompted the organizers and the judges to come to Mangal’s house and give her money to keep her mouth shut. However, Mangal refused to accept the money, keeping her image and self-esteem high and showed them the door.

On the other hand, in a shocking turnaround, Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) decided to get married to Jiya (Priyanka Purohit) and decided to propose to her for marriage. We saw Kartik revealing his intention to his family, thus shocking Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad).

The upcoming episode will see Kartik’s house celebrating Maha Shivratri. On the same day, Kartik will decide to propose to Jiya with a ring. Lakshmi will help Kartik select the ring for Jiya. However, when Kartik’s excitement will be at its peak, Lakshmi will put it in Kartik’s mind that he is not fine in health and that, he has forgotten a part of his memory. Lakshmi will tell Kartik that it is not right for him to propose to Jiya and marry her at this juncture in life and that it will only be right for him to wed when his memory is completely back.

Will Kartik decide against the marriage now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.