Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kusum and Lipika see Saumya; Adit’s tension increases

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Adit’s (Naman Shaw) wedding all set to happen. We recently saw the Sangeet function amidst which Adit sneaked out to meet Saumya (Jia Mustafa). However, when he saw Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) following him, he put up a fake story. He showed to his family how he wanted to bring a gift for Mangal and wanted to keep it a secret and surprise her.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya trying to create problems at the pre-wedding function. Saumya will discretely remain in the house and will work out a plan. However, Lipika will see Saumya and will start to blackmail Adit for the same. Even Kusum will see Saumya and soon, Saumya’s presence will be revealed to the entire house. However, Kusum will put up a story that Saumya is helping her. Meanwhile, Adit will be all the more restless and tense.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.