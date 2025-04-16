Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal and Akshat’s emotional moment; Will they meet?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) pining for her kids and wanting to go back to Delhi. With Kapil permitting her to lead their business in Delhi, she was happy going back. She was thinking of her son Akshat, especially as it was his birthday. Kapil became the reason for Mangal to cheer Akshat, though unknowingly when she went to cheer him with cake. However, Akshat did not meet her.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal going away from the school after delivering the cake to the school in charge. However, Akshat will see Mangal and come running behind her calling for her. Mangal will get into the car and will go, but Akshat will run, following her. It will be an emotional moment where Mangal will have a fall and will run back, sensing that someone is calling her. It will be interesting to see if Mangal and Akshat meet.

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.