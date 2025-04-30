Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal falls victim to an oven blast; Kapil rushes her to the hospital

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) setting things right at the Pehla Swad launch party when the models that Adit (Naman Shaw) chose did not turn up. With the launch happening well, Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) and Mangal breathed a sigh of relief. What’s more? Mangal and Kapil got their first big assignment in Delhi, for which Mangal started work.

The upcoming episode will see Kapil asking Mangal to rest after the launch party. However, Mangal will be adamant to complete her work and will start her work. Kapil will instruct Adit to help Mangal. But Adit’s carelessness will result in him increasing the temperature of the oven, which will blast when Mangal will be near to it. Mangal will be injured on her leg and will fall unconscious. Kapil and Adit will be shocked to see Mangal on the floor. Kapil will rush to the scene and will lift Mangal in his arms, and will rush her to the hospital. Adit will follow them and will drive the car to take Mangal to the hospital.

What will happen next?

