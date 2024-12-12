Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal prepares Ishana and Akshat for their future; takes a promise from her kids

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) faking her pregnancy and this being revealed to the audience. However, Saumya has kept this truth hidden from Adit (Naman Shaw) and Mangal (Deepika Singh). Amidst all this, we wrote about Saumya revealing the truth to Akshat about Mangal looking for a new house to move into with her kids. Akshat confronted Mangal about the same and he questioned Mangal about the same. Mangal also accepted the truth and told him that they were moving to a new house soon.

The upcoming episode will see Akshat and Ishana feeling sad about leaving their house and family. Akshat will ask questions to Mangal about the new house and about his father. Akshat will express his hatred for his father when Mangal will correct him. She will tell him that though they will move to a new house, they should have the same respect and love for their father. She will tell them that they can talk to him whenever they want, and also spend time with him when they wish to. She will ask her kids to promise her that they will always love and respect Adit.

What will happen next?

