Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal proves Kusum’s well-being; stops her from being taken to asylum

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) trying her best to put her foot down, and standing against Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) being sent again to the mental asylum. As we know, Saumya (Jia Mustafa) tried to convince Adit (Naman Shaw) into sending his mother back to the asylum so that she could get proper and complete treatment. We saw Mangal trying to raise her voice, to which Saumya told her that Amma did not get better because of her kada and care. However, Adit took the decision of sending his mother to the asylum.

The upcoming episode will see an emotional sequence where Adit will call for the ambulance to take Amma. Amma will plead and beg before Adit to not send her to the asylum. It will be a painful sequence where viewers will see Kusum pleading in front of her son. On the other hand, Mangal will come with the proof needed to stop Kusum’s going to the asylum. She will come with detailed blood reports which will be in favour of Kusum. Mangal will show the report in front of Adit and Saumya to the doctor, who will read it and tell Adit that his mother is mentally stable and that she does not need to be in the asylum. The doctor will be seen convincing Adit that his mother is fine and does not need mental treatment.

What will happen next?

