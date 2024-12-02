Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal talks to Adit about Saumya’s pregnancy; Adit gets shocked

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) succeeding in proving her innocence along with Adit’s. We saw Mangal confronting Saumya (Jia Mustafa) for her scheming plan against her. Saumya played her card well, packed her bags, and wanted Adit to react against Mangal at her decision to leave the house. However, Saumya faced a shocker when Adit did not stop her. Mangal went to the temple to offer her prayers. Saumya who came there with dubious intentions, fainted.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal taking Saumya to a clinic where Mangal will get shocking news of Saumya’s pregnancy from the doctor. Mangal will go home and will want to tell Adit the truth. However, Adit will yet again play the blame game and will scold Mangal. Mangal will stop him, and show him the pregnancy report. Mangal will tell Adit about what happened, and also about Saumya’s pregnancy. Adit will be shocked, but he will ask Mangal not to reveal it to his parents.

What will happen next?

