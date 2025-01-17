Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya gets to know about Adit-Mangal’s secret; Will she intensify her plan?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) and Mangal (Deepika Singh) getting close to each other during their Sri Lanka trip. Adit’s concern for Mangal was very much visible when she was not to be seen anywhere. Adit and Mangal’s love and understanding was a major highlight of the cooking competition, which Mangal went on to win. We saw both of them break into a dance after they were inebriated. In their drunken state, they shared close moments and even shared the same bed, unaware of what they were getting into.

The upcoming episode will see Adit and Mangal spend happy moments, now that they have come home. However, Kusum will be indifferent towards Mangal as she does not want Mangal to know about her weakness and ill health. Mangal will feel it odd when Kusum will try to stop her from doing her work and will ask her to go to her room.

Amidst this, Mangal will be tense as she will presume Kusum getting to know about Adit and Mangal’s closeness the previous night. Mangal will question Adit on whether he revealed everything to his mother. Saumya will overhear this conversation and will grow wild. As we know, Saumya has been medicating Kusum with a certain medicine that has made her ill.

Will this closeness of Adit-Mangal become the reason for Saumya to take a drastic step against Kusum?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.