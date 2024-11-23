Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya instigates Adit against Mangal; Mangal to prove her capability?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) winning the trust and love of Adit’s office colleagues with her food. Even Adit (Naman Shaw) loved the food and wanted to give the caterer a contract of supplying food for the office people on a daily basis. As we know, Saumya (Jia Mustafa) got to know about Mangal being the caterer and tried as much to stop Mangal from coming to the office to sign her contract. But that was not to be the case. Mangal came running to the office, and the boss got carried away by her sincerity and asked her to sign the contract.

We saw Adit getting shocked to see Mangal at his office. He humiliated her, calling her by names, but Mangal was adamant on bagging her first contract to keep her house running.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya instigating Adit against Mangal. She will tell him that Mangal wants to stamp her superiority over Adit and has now barged into his work place to ruin his work and peace. In the meeting hall too, Adit will stand corrected by Mangal who will come in to serve tea to the people seated. Mangal will point to Adit’s mistake in his presentation, which will shock everyone.

