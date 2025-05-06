Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya ruins Mangal’s presentation; Mangal gets embarrassed

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) getting to know about Adit (Naman Shaw) working in Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) office. As we know, Adit was in desperate need of a job and when he got the job at Kapil’s office, he accepted it along with the condition of his kids being able to meet Mangal. As we know, the office members celebrated Mangal’s birthday, where Adit was asked to sing for her. Saumya was furious on seeing her husband working with Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya burn with anger and jealousy at Mangal’s success in life. She will want to put her down at all costs. She will think of an idea and execute it. She will see Adit preparing an important presentation for their meeting the next day. Saumya will exchange the presentation content with a video from her honeymoon with Adit. When Mangal will present the presentation to the clients and starts her explanation, Adit and Mangal will stand shocked on seeing the pictures of Adit and Saumya’s honeymoon coming on the slides. This will put Mangal to a lot of embarrassment before her clients.

What will happen next?

