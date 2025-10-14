Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat and Vikrant’s huge fight; Vikrant makes amends, marries Mannat

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) bringing home Vishakha, his real mother. However, once inside the Saluja house, Vishakha changed colours, and there came the past story of her having sold her son for money. However, she put up a different picture before her other son Dhairya, who has now been responsible for bringing her into Vikrant’s life. The Karwa Chauth festival brought in more drama, infused by Malla and executed by Dhairya. The fight resulted in Neetu slapping Shruti, after which Mannat and Vikrant got into a war of words, where Vikrant broke his relationship with Mannat. Mannat, too, in the heat of the moment, broke her relationship.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant realising his mistake of being impulsive in his reaction. He will come to a sobbing Mannat and will apologise. When she will continue to be angry, he will create a fire and hold Mannat’s hand, and the two of them will take saath phere, after which he will fill her hairline with sindoor.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.