Meet spoiler: Bilawal attempts to trap Sumeet in his plan

Bilawal learns about Sumeet (Ashi Singh) being Shlok's (Syed Raza Ahmed) wife. He reveals to his members that on the pretext of Ganesh Utsav, Sumeet came to Pakistan to save her husband but he decides to trap her in a drug smuggling case.

Bilawal asks his man to arrest Sumeet. However, the latter smiles. Bilawal is shocked by Sumeet’s reaction and confronts her. Soon, Sumeet shows Bilawal his video recording wherein he himself placed the drug pouches in Sumeet’s bag. Bilawal is shocked by Sumeet’s smart plan. Bilawal taunts Sumeet, falsely claiming that Shlok has been arrested. Sumeet decides to bring Shlok out of jail and leaves.

In the coming episode, Sumeet takes a taxi to go to the jail and rescue her husband. Bilawal along with the other officers follows her. He gets happy as he feels Sumeet has been trapped in his plan. Sumeet goes near the entrance of the jail but the police officer refuses to let her go in. Hence, she decides to cross the fence. Bilawal decides to take advantage of this situation and put Sumeet behind bars.

Meet Ep 717 22nd September 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next? Will Sumeet find out about Bilawal’s evil plan?