Meet spoiler: Meet sacrifices her factory to save Yashoda

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Gunwanti blames Yashoda for setting her on fire. Yashoda gets shocked and remained speechless. The neighbours take Gunwanti to the hospital, wherein police come to investigate the case. After Gunwanti files a case against Yashoda, the police arrest her. Meet and Manmeet get shocked.

Meet speaks to Mahinder and asks him to save Yashoda. She decides to sacrifice anything in return. Mahinder asks Meet to give him 50 crore rupees. Meet gets shocked and wonders how she would pay this big amount. Mahinder gives her an idea and asks Meet to sell her medicine factory, which she established in remembrance of Meet Ahlawat.

In the coming episode, Meet makes a heart-wrenching decision and agrees to sell her factory to save Yashoda. After completing the procedure, Meet brings Yashoda home, and Manmeet asks her how she did it. Meet tries to hide her emotions and does not reveal about the factory. However, Shagun comes home and shows everyone Meet’s factory’s auction papers. Yashoda and Manmeet feel devastated after learning about Meet’s sacrifice.

Will Meet manage to save her factory?

