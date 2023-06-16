Meet spoiler: Sarkar rescues Meet's factory from auction

ADVERTISEMENT
Mahinder informs Meet that the factory is already been sold. Meet shatters and feels heartbroken. However, Sarkar reveals that he bought the factory in Zee TV's show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Jun,2023 10:58:26
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Meet sacrifices her factory to save Yashoda. Meet does not reveal about her sacrifice. However, Shagun comes home and shows everyone Meet’s factory’s auction papers. Yashoda and Manmeet feel devastated after learning about Meet’s sacrifice.

Meet prays to lord to save her factory. Soon, the factory paper lands on Gunwanti’s phone. Meet witnesses Gunwanti’s fake injury photos in the phone and learns that she had planned this accident to trap Meet. Soon, Meet plots against Gunwanti and make her confess her crime. When Gunwanti confesses her crime, police enter her room and arrest her.

In the coming episode, Manmeet informs Meet that her factory is being auctioned, and they must rush to stop it. However, when Meet reaches the venue, Mahinder informs her that the factory is already been sold. Meet shatters and feels heartbroken. However, Sarkar reveals to all that he has bought the factory. While Mahinder gets shocked, Meet and Manmeet become happy. The family returns home, and the kids prepare to get Meet and Manmeet married again.

Will Mahinder and Gunwanti bring trouble to their marriage?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

