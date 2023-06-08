Meet spoiler: Sarkar suffers paralysis attack

Zee TV’s new show Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has kept the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot, Sarkar witnesses him and calls the goons to catch him. Meet and Manmeet learn about the same and get shocked. Meet and Manmeet beg Sarkar and Shagun to leave Cheeku. Sarkar agrees to give Cheeku to Meet, but in return, he demands that Meet and Manmeet separate forever.

Meet begs Sarkar for the sake of his son Manmeet. Sarkar has a change of heart which shocks Shagun. She puts a knife on Cheeku’s neck and tries to escape with him. However, Meet foils her plan. Soon, Manmeet informs Shagun that the court has given Cheeku’s custody to Meet as she is his biological mother. Shagun gets angry and leave, but she threatens to ruin their lives. Finally, Meet and Manmeet unite with their children.

In the coming episode, Meet and Manmeet leave Sarkar Mahal after the latter backstabbed the couple. Sarkar gets upset as his son leaves him. He breaks down and suffers an attack. Soon. The family rushes him to the hospital. The doctor reveals that Sarkar suffering from a paralysis attack. Manmeet and Meet learn about his health and get shocked. Manmeet breaks down in front of Sarkar after witnessing his deteriorated health.

Will Sarkar recover?

