ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Sarkar suffers paralysis attack

Sarkar suffers from a paralysis attack. Manmeet and Meet learn about his health and get shocked. Manmeet breaks down in front of Sarkar after witnessing his deteriorated health in Zee TV's Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jun,2023 10:55:38
Meet spoiler: Sarkar suffers paralysis attack

Zee TV’s new show Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has kept the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot, Sarkar witnesses him and calls the goons to catch him. Meet and Manmeet learn about the same and get shocked. Meet and Manmeet beg Sarkar and Shagun to leave Cheeku. Sarkar agrees to give Cheeku to Meet, but in return, he demands that Meet and Manmeet separate forever.

Meet begs Sarkar for the sake of his son Manmeet. Sarkar has a change of heart which shocks Shagun. She puts a knife on Cheeku’s neck and tries to escape with him. However, Meet foils her plan. Soon, Manmeet informs Shagun that the court has given Cheeku’s custody to Meet as she is his biological mother. Shagun gets angry and leave, but she threatens to ruin their lives. Finally, Meet and Manmeet unite with their children.

In the coming episode, Meet and Manmeet leave Sarkar Mahal after the latter backstabbed the couple. Sarkar gets upset as his son leaves him. He breaks down and suffers an attack. Soon. The family rushes him to the hospital. The doctor reveals that Sarkar suffering from a paralysis attack. Manmeet and Meet learn about his health and get shocked. Manmeet breaks down in front of Sarkar after witnessing his deteriorated health.

Will Sarkar recover?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Ranbir to stop Prachi’s wedding
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Ranbir to stop Prachi’s wedding
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Luthra family learns about Preeta being alive
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Luthra family learns about Preeta being alive
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua misses saving Ruhaan by a whisker
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua misses saving Ruhaan by a whisker
Main Hoon Aparajita spoiler: Mohini’s goons vandalize Aparajita’s house
Main Hoon Aparajita spoiler: Mohini’s goons vandalize Aparajita’s house
Meet spoiler: Meet defeats Shagun, gets Cheeku’s custody
Meet spoiler: Meet defeats Shagun, gets Cheeku’s custody
Exclusive: Reva Kaurase to feature in LSD Films' Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti on Zee TV
Exclusive: Reva Kaurase to feature in LSD Films' Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti on Zee TV
Latest Stories
Divyanka Tripathi hails cool avocado smoothie this summer
Divyanka Tripathi hails cool avocado smoothie this summer
Sumedh Mudgalkar relishes his summer special comfort meal
Sumedh Mudgalkar relishes his summer special comfort meal
Zain Imam talks about ‘Toilet time luxury’, what’s happening?
Zain Imam talks about ‘Toilet time luxury’, what’s happening?
In Pic: Paras Kalnawat, Munawar Faruqui, Be YouNick and others get candid at nightclub
In Pic: Paras Kalnawat, Munawar Faruqui, Be YouNick and others get candid at nightclub
Here’s what keeps Jasmin Bhasin stressed out all day
Here’s what keeps Jasmin Bhasin stressed out all day
Rashami Desai gets her staples stroked in pink
Rashami Desai gets her staples stroked in pink
Read Latest News