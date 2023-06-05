ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Shagun targets Sumeet to know Meet and Cheeku’s whereabouts

Shagun gets angry at Manmeet as Meet and Cheeku escape with his help. She decides to harm Sumeet so that Manmeet reveals Meet and Cheeku’s whereabouts in Zee TV’s show, Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jun,2023 15:01:28
Meet spoiler: Shagun targets Sumeet to know Meet and Cheeku’s whereabouts

Loyal viewers of Zee TV’s Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Meet confronts Sarkar about knowing the truth about Cheeku being her son. Sarkar reveals that he wants to seek revenge on her. Soon, Shagun comes into the house along with Cheeku. She informs Meet that she has adopted Cheeku, who is now her son. Meet and Manmeet get shocked.

Shagun takes Cheeku along and writes her name on Cheeku’s hand. However, Meet decides to stop her. She throws water on the tattoo machine wire, and soon current passes. Shagun gets shocks, and the tattoo machine drops from her hand. While Meet and Shagun get into an argument, Cheeku runs away. Meet gets worried and starts searching for him.

In the coming episode, Manmeet and Meet find Cheeku but Sarkar and the team follow them. Sarkar points a gun at Meet and Cheeku, but Manmeet saves them. Soon, Manmeet asks Meet and Cheeku to escape. While they do so, Shagun gets angry at Manmeet. She decides to harm Sumeet in front of Manmeet so that he reveals Meet and Cheeku’s whereabouts.

What will happen next? Will Meet return and save her daughter Sumeet?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan finds a big clue in his search for Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan finds a big clue in his search for Radha
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi scolds Aayush and Shalu for doubting Vikrant
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi scolds Aayush and Shalu for doubting Vikrant
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki confronts Rajveer at Luthra house
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki confronts Rajveer at Luthra house
I love the company of my better half and daughter during travel: Mohsin Khan of Kumkum Bhagya fame
I love the company of my better half and daughter during travel: Mohsin Khan of Kumkum Bhagya fame
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi get married
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi get married
Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life
Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life
Latest Stories
Avneet Kaur Flaunts Midriff In Corset Top and Denim; Check Pic Here
Avneet Kaur Flaunts Midriff In Corset Top and Denim; Check Pic Here
Box Office: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" earns 9.90 crores on day 3, collects 22.59 crores
Box Office: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" earns 9.90 crores on day 3, collects 22.59 crores
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly's Throwback Picture With Husband Is Pulsating; Check Here
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly's Throwback Picture With Husband Is Pulsating; Check Here
Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series? Anjana Sukhani, Muskkaan Jaferi, Neena Gupta, Ridhi Dogra, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Sobhita Dhulipala, Wamiqa Gabbi
Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series? Anjana Sukhani, Muskkaan Jaferi, Neena Gupta, Ridhi Dogra, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Sobhita Dhulipala, Wamiqa Gabbi
We plan to get relatable drama and good storytelling: Pearl Grey, Head of Content - Fiction and Non-Fiction, Dangal 2
We plan to get relatable drama and good storytelling: Pearl Grey, Head of Content - Fiction and Non-Fiction, Dangal 2
Vote Now: Rising Viral Sensation - Male? Shayan Roy, Agasthya Shah, Khushaal Pawaar, Govind Kaushal, Shubham Gaur, Shantanu Rangnekar, Sanket Mehta
Vote Now: Rising Viral Sensation - Male? Shayan Roy, Agasthya Shah, Khushaal Pawaar, Govind Kaushal, Shubham Gaur, Shantanu Rangnekar, Sanket Mehta
Read Latest News