Meet spoiler: Shagun targets Sumeet to know Meet and Cheeku’s whereabouts

Loyal viewers of Zee TV’s Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Meet confronts Sarkar about knowing the truth about Cheeku being her son. Sarkar reveals that he wants to seek revenge on her. Soon, Shagun comes into the house along with Cheeku. She informs Meet that she has adopted Cheeku, who is now her son. Meet and Manmeet get shocked.

Shagun takes Cheeku along and writes her name on Cheeku’s hand. However, Meet decides to stop her. She throws water on the tattoo machine wire, and soon current passes. Shagun gets shocks, and the tattoo machine drops from her hand. While Meet and Shagun get into an argument, Cheeku runs away. Meet gets worried and starts searching for him.

In the coming episode, Manmeet and Meet find Cheeku but Sarkar and the team follow them. Sarkar points a gun at Meet and Cheeku, but Manmeet saves them. Soon, Manmeet asks Meet and Cheeku to escape. While they do so, Shagun gets angry at Manmeet. She decides to harm Sumeet in front of Manmeet so that he reveals Meet and Cheeku’s whereabouts.

What will happen next? Will Meet return and save her daughter Sumeet?

