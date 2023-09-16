Television | Spoilers

Shlok is declared as an Indian spy in Pakistan and soon all his posters are put up mentioning wanted. The police of Pakistan started looking out for Shlok and decided to put him behind bars in Zee TV's long running show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) successfully defuses Akki’s bomb by cutting the right wire. Later, Shagun arrives and tries to kill Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) and Akki, but they run away in a truck. Shagun comes to Choudhary house and reveals to Sumeet that her husband has reached Pakistan and will never return.

Sumeet tries to call Shlok but fails to reach him. Soon, she goes to meet the foreign secretariat to seek help. She tells about Shlok and Akki mistakenly reaching Pakistan. However, another lady who is waiting there tells about her husband visiting Pakistan. She also reveals no one from India can return safely from Pakistan. Meanwhile, Shlok realizes he has reached Pakistan and gets worried.

In the coming episode, Shlok is declared as an Indian spy in Pakistan and soon all his posters are put up mentioning wanted. The police of Pakistan started looking out for Shlok and decided to put him behind bars. In India, Sumeet worried about her husband goes to the police commissioner and reveals that her husband is not an Indian spy.

What will happen next? Will Sumeet manage to bring back her husband Shlok from Pakistan?