Meet spoiler: Shlok and Sumeet’s plan to get Akki’s information fails

Shlok makes him drink and he falls unconscious. Shlok and Sumeet try to wake him up but fail to do so. Their plan falls flat as they fail to get information about Akki in Zee TV's show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Aug,2023 10:52:11
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Raunak creates havoc at Choudhary’s house by torturing them. Soon, he takes baby Myra and runs away from the house. Sumeet and Shlok get shocked and try to find him. He places Myra in a box at an old storage area. Sumeet and Shlok locate for Myra. However, the storage area catches fire and Myra starts crying. Sumeet finds Myra and soon takes her in her arms. However, Sumeet and Myra both get trapped amidst the fire. However, Shlok comes on time and saves the two.

Sumeet (Ashi Singh) reveals to Shlok that she is forced to accept Shagun’s (Amrapali Gupta) tasks as she has kept Akki hostage. Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) is shocked to learn the truth. Soon, Sumeet gets an idea to make Raunak reveal the location of Akki. To execute her plan, Shlok turns Sumeet and takes her get up to go close to Raunak and bring out the truth. Shlok makes a dhamakedaar entry as Sumeet and the family get shocked.

In the coming episode, Sumeet shares a plan with Shlok to get Raunak to inform them about Akki. Shlok disguised as Sumeet tries to get close to Raunak and make him reveal the location. However, Raunak tries to kiss Shlok. Soon, Shlok makes him drink and he falls unconscious. Shlok and Sumeet try to wake him up but fail to do so. Their plan falls flat as they fail to get information about Akki.

OMG! Will Sumeet come up with a new plan?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

