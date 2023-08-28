Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok learn about Raunak's fake mental illness

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Sumeet and Myra both get trapped amidst the fire. However, Shlok comes on time and saves the two. Sumeet (Ashi Singh) reveals to Shlok that she is forced to accept Shagun’s (Amrapali Gupta) tasks as she has kept Akki hostage. Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) is shocked to learn the truth. Soon, Sumeet gets an idea to make Raunak reveal the location of Akki.

Sumeet shares a plan with Shlok to get Raunak to inform them about Akki. Shlok disguised as Sumeet tries to get close to Raunak (Vikram Bham) and make him reveal the location. However, Raunak tries to kiss Shlok. Soon, Shlok makes him drink and he falls unconscious. Shlok and Sumeet try to wake him up but fail to do so. Their plan falls flat as they fail to get information about Akki.

In the coming episode, Sumeet stumbles upon a phone in Raunak’s room, only to unveil a startling secret: Raunak’s supposed mental illness is a part of his plan. With the truth in their hands, Sumeet confides in Shlok, and together they embark on a journey to uncover the real motives behind Raunak’s deceptive mental act.

Will Sumeet manage to find Raunak’s plan? Will Raunak protect his secret?