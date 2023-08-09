ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Sumeet decides to discover Shlok's secret

Shlok stops Poonam from telling Sumeet about his sacrifice. But Sumeet decides to discover Shlok's secret in Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Aug,2023 11:11:44
Meet spoiler: Sumeet decides to discover Shlok's secret

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Poonam hands over divorce papers to Sumeet and asks her to sign the papers. She mentions how they are from a middle-class family, and she won’t be able to adjust here. However, Sumeet tears off the divorce papers and refuses to sign.

Poonam recalls Shagun’s promise about the contract. She remembers how Shlok will get his voice and identity back if Sumeet leaves his life. Hence, Poonam refuses to accept Sumeet. However, Shlok decides to leave the house with Sumeet. As they go out, Poonam runs behind Shlok and fails to see a bike coming towards her. However, Sumeet saves Poonam from an accident. Soon, Poonam brings Shlok home and urges him to abandon Sumeet and fulfill his dream.

In the coming episode, Shlok chooses his wife over his dream. Soon, Sumeet enters the room and Shlok stops Poonam from telling Sumeet about his sacrifice. But Sumeet decides to discover Shlok’s secret. Later, Sumeet performs her ‘Griha Pravesh’ rituals. During the ritual, Poonam gives a tough task to Sumeet. However, she successfully completes the task and takes the blessing of the elders.

Will Sumeet manage to find out Shlok’s secret?

Also Read: SRK Universe Celebrates 10 Years of Chennai Express with Special Screening Across 52 Cities – Counting Jawan’s Month-Long Extravaganza!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

