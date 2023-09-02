Television | Spoilers

Amidst the Raksha Bandhan celebration, Shagun comes up with a new task. She asks Sumeet to choose between her husband Shlok and brother Raj in Zee TV's long running show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Raunak (Vikram Bham) fools Sumeet and brings her out of the house to execute his plan against Shlok. Raunak deliberately takes Dadi along with him near the gorilla cage. Shlok learns about the same and soon rushes to help Dadi. He manages to find Dadi and Raunak and stands there to see the gorilla. Soon, Raunak takes advantage of the situation and shoves Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) inside the gorilla’s cage.

Sumeet (Ashi Singh) manages to enter the gorilla’s cage to save Shlok, shocking everyone. She tries to dodge the gorilla with fire stick. However, he attacks Sumeet too. Later, Sumeet manages to throw sand in the eyes of gorilla and make him fall. She traps him inside and saves Shlok. Soon, she devises a plan and disguises as a gorilla to attack Raunak. During this drama, Raunak reveals that he is just pretending to be mentally ill and is absolutely fine. Sumeet manages to record his confession.

In the coming episode, Sumeet defeats Shagun in the third task and gears up for Raksha Bandhan celebration. During the festivity, Raj and Sumeet bond and the former gives Sumeet, her mother Meet’s bike as a gift. Amidst the celebration, Shagun comes up with a new task. She asks Sumeet to choose between her husband Shlok and brother Raj.

What will be Sumeet’s decision?